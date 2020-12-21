Turkish F-16s fly over eastern Aegean islets

A pair of Turkish F-16 fighter jets on Monday entered Athens’ Flight Information Region (FIR) without submitting a flight plan and flew over the islets of Oinousses and Panagia in the eastern Aegean, the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA) said.

The jets entered Greek airspace shortly after 7 p.m. and flew over Oinousses and Panagia at 24,000 feet.

In all cases, the Turkish military aircraft were recognized and intercepted by Greek fighter planes in accordance with international rules of engagement, GEETHA said.