Olympiakos has been crowned winter champion, i.e. will finish first at the halfway point of the regular season, after a very comfortable win over struggling Larissa, while PAOK defeated Panathinaikos in the weekend’s most appetizing encounter.

The Reds thrashed visiting Larissa 5-1 at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium to climb to 32 points out of a maximum 36, three more than Aris that has also played 12 games. Olympiakos led with Hillal Soudani, Larissa equalized with Dimitris Pinakas before a brace by Super League leading scorer Youssef El-Arabi and goals by Giorgos Massouras and Armindo Bruma.

Aris was triumphant at Iraklio beating OFI Crete 3-0, as Facundo Bertoglio struck twice and Javier Matilla once for the Thessaloniki club that has remained unbeaten on the road throughout the first half of the regular season.

PAOK is on 27 points from 12 games thanks to its hard-fought 2-1 win against Panathinaikos at Toumba on Sunday, courtesy of headers by Karol Swiderski and Sverrir Ingason. Aitor Cantalapiedra had pulled Panathinaikos on level terms. The Greens lie fifth with 18 points from 13 matches.

AEK is now eight points off the pace, after drawing 2-2 at home against Volos on Monday, in a game that the hosts finished with nine men and the visitors with 10. The Yellows had Muamer Tankovic open the score, Volos took a 2-1 advantage via Franco Ferrari and Amr Warda, before Karim Ansarifard salvaged one point for AEK.

In other games Apollon downed Panetolikos 1-0 away on Saturday and PAS Giannina drew 2-2 with Asteras Tripolis on Monday.

The match of Atromitos against Lamia on Sunday and that between Larissa and Lamia, scheduled for Wednesday, have been postponed as nine players of Lamia have tested positive for Covid-19.