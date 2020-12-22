Health authorities were conducting mass tests in three municipalities of Thessaly, central Greece, where, despite a gradual easing of the viral load, research by the University of Thessaly showed that infections remain high.

Researchers identified the municipalities of Karditsa, Larissa and Sofades as the most affected, with the highest number of infections detected in Sofades where, according to the results of the epidemiological report, in the last two weeks (from Dec. 6 to Dec. 12), health authorities identified 498.30 cases per 100,000 population.

Testing has focused on the Roma communities in Sofades, although there was information that several people who had shown some symptoms were hiding to avoid be examined.

At the same time, checks have increased to ensure that those who are quarantined after testing positive or after contact with a patient remain in their homes. Health teams also distributed face masks to all the residents of the Roma settlement.

Thessaly Regional Governor Konstantinos Agorastos said all street vendors are required to have a certificate that they have tested negative for Covid-19, and the certificate must be reviewed every five days to be valid.

The number of cases in the region may be gradually decreasing, however “the health system is still under pressure,” Christos Hatzichristodoulou, a Professor of Hygiene and Epidemiology at the University of Thessaly and member of the committee advising the government on the coronavirus, told Kathimerini.

“We have a declining trend in Thessaly and we want it to keep that way. That is why we call on the citizens not to do nothing during the holidays and to eat with their families…so that we do not have a new outbreak,” he added.