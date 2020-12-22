George Clooney says talks on Parthenon Marbles helped forge bond with Amal

American actor and director George Clooney said in an interview that the discussions he had with his wife Amal on the fate of the Parthenon Marbles while they were still dating helped forge a strong bond between them.

Speaking to the Observer last weekend, Clooney recalled the backlash he received from Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was then mayor of London, when he argued in favor of the return of the Parthenon Marbles to Greece.

His statement came while he was in the UK promoting his movie The Monuments Men in 2014.

Amal Clooney, then Alamuddin, had been hired as a lawyer to argue the Greek case and had discussed the issue extensively with Clooney, he revealed.

The actor said he recognized he also "owes part of his current domestic contentment and job satisfaction” to Johnson, according to the Observer.