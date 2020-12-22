Government unveils open data platform, mobile app for digital services

The Greek government unveiled on Monday an open data platform that will allow citizens and researchers to access information collected by state bodies and an application that provides access to the single state digital portal (gov.gr) from smartphones and tablets.

The redesigned state portal data.gov.gr is a platform where researchers, private companies and citizens will have access to 38 datasets which currently fall into nine thematic sections, ranging from travel and rainfall to demographics and crime.

The platform “will be a valuable research tool and a factor in developing and attracting investment,” said Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis, who presented the project to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during a teleconference on Monday.

Over time, more public bodies are expected to supply data.gov.gr with information, turning the platform into a complete repository of open, free and strictly anonymous data, he said.

“Digital state means less bureaucracy, it means more transparency, it means better services for citizens,” Mitsotakis said. “A digital economy means increased productivity, new investments, more jobs. Digital communications ultimately mean security, speed, easier everyday life for everyone.”

The govApp comes nine months after the operation of the gov.gr platform and provides access to all digitized government services and documents issued electronically on their behalf, such as, solemn declarations, authorizations and certificates.

Citizens will have their own mailbox where their electronic files will be safely stored. Users will be able to share digital documents in their mailbox with other users, while soon they will also be able to share files with state bodies requesting documents.

The application is available for Android and iOS users.

The gov.gr portal now offers 822 services and by the end of the year it is estimated that it will approach 1,000. The ecosystem of gov.gr also includes the platform for the Covid-19 vaccination and will soon allow the electronic issuance of a criminal record and the electronic transfer of real estate.