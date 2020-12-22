First batch of Covid-19 vaccines ‘not the number we wanted,’ says gov’t spokesman

The initial number of Covid-19 vaccines secured by Greece through the European Union is “not the number we wanted, but it is the one we definitely have,” said government spokesman Stelios Petsas on Tuesday.

“Due to the high demand, deliveries are too few to reach all countries,” he told television channel ANT1, adding that Covid-19 vaccines from other companies will gradually arrive in Greece and allow vaccination will continue.

He also acknowledged that the European Union “seems to be lagging behind, compared to the US and the UK,” in the approval of Covid-19 vaccines “so it needs to speed up.”

Petsas said he was “optimistic that the gap will be filled by February.”