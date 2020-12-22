President joins drive to promote vaccination against Covid-19

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou urged Greeks to get vaccinated against the coronavirus in a public health message issued on Tuesday.

“The vaccine we now have at our disposal is a historic achievement of the human mind. It is the precious product of the mobilization of scientists from all over the world against an invisible and insidious enemy that knows no borders,” she said in a statement.

“Today we are taking the first and decisive step to return, without limitations and restraints, to our lives, to be freed from the month-long confinement of the virus.”

She also thanked the leaders of the parliamentary parties who accepted her invitation "to emphasize together the importance of mass vaccination" by being among the first to get it.

"Despite the different political views, on the issue of the pandemic, unity and solidarity are the greatest strength of the Greeks", she said.

Sakellaropoulou said vaccination will “protecting ourselves and others, personal and public health, the individual and society as a whole.”