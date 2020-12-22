PM urges public to take part in rapid testing program for Covid-19

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday urged the public to take part in Greece’s rapid testing program for Covid-19.

Authorities on Monday launched an online platform (testing.gov.gr) where individuals can apply for a free rapid test. Mass nationwide random sampling is seen as an instrument to prevent the possibility of a third wave.

“The contribution of citizens in this huge effort is of major importance,” Mitsotakis tweeted on Tuesday.



Health authorities on Monday confirmed 526 new coronavirus cases. The daily number of deaths remained high, with 85 fatalities Monday bringing the total tally to 4,257.