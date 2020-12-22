Security, entry level changes included in university bill

A forthcoming bill unveiled by Education Minister Niki Kerameus during a cabinet meeting Tuesday foresees the creation of a special team tasked with securing the country’s university campuses, which have been notoriously plagued by lawlessness and violence.

The bill stipulates that the special security team will have policing responsibilities and members of the group will answer to the Hellenic Police (ELAS).

The latter provision has raised concerns among critics who contend that the constitutionally guaranteed self-government of academic institutions could be compromised.

The bill also introduces a minimum university entry requirement and maximum duration periods for degree programs.

It also amends the application procedure for candidates to ensure the best possible match between their preferences and available programs.