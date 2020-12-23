Greeks can now get official docs on their phones

A new app allows citizens to access electronic documents using the state’s open data platform.



More specifically, the online platform of the Greek government (gov.gr) can now be accessed on tablets and smartphones with gov.App, which helps citizens to get hold of documents ranging from simple authorizations to registration deeds, facilitating transactions with the state.



“A digital state means less bureaucracy, it means more transparency, it means better service for the citizen. A digital economy means increased productivity, new investments, more jobs. Digital communications ultimately mean security, speed, easier everyday life for everyone,” said Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis after he was presented with the new app in a teleconference with Digital Policy Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis.