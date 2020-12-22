Ieronymos says Church is on board with vaccines

The vaccination campaign is crucial in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Archbishop Ieronymos said on Tuesday, adding that the Church will be on the front lines when the national inoculation offensive begins on Sunday.



In a meeting with Health Minister Vasilis Kikilias, Ieronymos, who has now recovered after being infected with the virus last month, said, “I do not believe that the majority of the hierarchy and our clergy will not support the need to cooperate with the state for the vaccination of people.”



He stressed that he would like to be one of the first to get the vaccine, but added that his doctors will not allow him to right away, but in a little while.