Platform for EFKA contribution categories opens

Some 1.5 million self-employed professionals, freelancers and farmers have until January 31 to choose their social security contribution category, ranging from 210 to 566 euros per month, for payments toward their pension and healthcare.



Some 250,000 workers who also pay contributions toward any auxiliary pensions or retirement lump sums will need to choose their category in that respect too.



The online platform for the submission of workers’ declarations went live on Monday and is available on the website of the Single Social Security Entity (efka.gov.gr).