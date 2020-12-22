ATHEX: Local stocks make partial recovery

Greek stocks recovered somewhat on Tuesday from Monday’s slump due to the UK’s troubles with the mutation of the coronavirus and the impasse in the Brexit talks, as the benchmark climbed back up to 780 points. However, the level of trading volume indicated that the minds of many were already occupied with the holidays.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 780.21 points, adding 1.38% to Monday’s 769.62 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 1.48% to close at 1,865.35 points.

The banks index was up 2.40%, as Eurobank ascended 4.06%, National grew 2.55%, Alpha collected 0.78% and Piraeus edged up 0.28%.

All but two blue chips advanced, with GEK Terna climbing 3.53%, Ellaktor improving 2.99%, Viohalco grabbing 2.94%, Hellenic Petroleum increasing 2.90%, Terna Energy rising 2.75% and Mytilineos up 2.55%. Hellenic Exchanges conceded 2.08% while OTE telecom stayed put.

In total 85 stocks saw gains, 15 sustained losses and 19 remained unchanged.



Turnover amounted to 47.8 million euros, down from Monday’s €110.2 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange eased 0.02% to 53.91 points.