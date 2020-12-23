Temple of Hephaestus illuminated in full splendor

The 4th century BC Temple of Hephaestus, the god of metalworking, on the western edge of the Ancient Agora in Athens’ Thiseio neighborhood, shone like never before during the inauguration of a new lightning system Tuesday. The design and installation of the new lighting system, overseen by award-winning lighting designer Eleftheria Deko, was funded by the Onassis Foundation. At the same time, Culture Ministry officials presented a new lighting system showcasing the monument of Philopappos, dedicated to Gaius Julius Antiochus Epiphanes Philopappos (AD 65-116), a prominent Roman consul and administrator.