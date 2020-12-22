Three-hour paid leave for free Covid tests

Workers planning to take a coronavirus test will be entitled to leave their workplace for three hours without a pay cut, according to a clause in the Health Ministry bill voted into law on Tuesday.



Anyone selected for the free Covid-19 tests after applying online to participate can take a three-hour leave of absence if the test has been scheduled during their work hours.



Workers must notify their employers about the SMS they receive from the testing authorities that determines the date, time and location of the test; this message also constitutes a document allowing individuals to travel to the testing facility and back despite the lockdown.