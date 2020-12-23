COMMENT | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Political antidote

The consensus of virtually all Greek politicians on the coronavirus vaccination is a very welcome sign.

The fact that they are on the same page marks a rare expression of maturity on the part of our political system in the face of an unprecedented threat. 

We live in bizarre times. Conspiracy theories and misguided mistrust regarding Covid-19, the restrictions and the vaccine have become as dangerous as the coronavirus itself. 

The only antidote to this state of affairs is that all political forces are rallying behind common sense.

