Akar: Athens trying to turn dispute with Ankara into an EU-Turkey row

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Tuesday said that Ankara wants to settle differences in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Aegean and Cyprus through dialogue and good neighborly relations, however stressing that it will do everything to safeguard the rights of the Turkish people, the state-run Anadolu agency reports.

During a speech at the Aksaz naval base in the southwestern Mugla province, Akar reportedly accused Athens of trying to turn its differences with Ankara into an EU-Turkey dispute.

According to the report, Akar also defended Turkey’s decision to acquire the Russian-made S-400 missile system as a necessary step to scale up the country’s defense capability, adding that “some activities with the US and especially with NATO, will be negatively affected due to sanctions.”