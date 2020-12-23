Turkish fighter jets fly over eastern Aegean islets

Turkish fighter jets carried out a fresh round of overflights in the eastern Aegean on Wednesday.

In particular, at 10.10 a.m. a formation of four F-16 aircraft flew over the islet of Athropofagoi at an altitude of 10,000 feet.



The Turkish aircraft were intercepted by Greek jets in line with international rules of engagement.



President Katerina Sakellaropoulou was on Wednesday scheduled to visit the remote island of Kinaros in the southeastern Aegean and meet with its sole inhabitant Rinio Katsotourchi.

