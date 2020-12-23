Mass vaccination of general population to begin in February, EODY chief says

The head of the National Organization for Public Health (EODY), Panagiotis Arkoumaneas, on Wednesday said he expected mass vaccination of the general population to begin in February.

Speaking on Skai radio, Arkoumaneas said that the coronavirus vaccination program should be complete by the summer.

The digital platform emvolio.gov.gr, through which citizens will be informed about the date and location for their vaccination against Covid-19, was formally activated on Tuesday, signaling the beginning of the national vaccination campaign.

Citizens can register on the platform and, when the time comes, will be informed about their appointment via SMS or email. Those not registered on the platform will be able to schedule an appointment in January by entering their AMKA number into the system, which will inform them if they belong to the groups that are being vaccinated at the given time.

Vaccinations begin on Sunday for health workers and nursing home residents.