The Greek Film Archive has dug up some of its most precious treasures and is offering them online for a fee of just 3 euros from December 24 through January 10. These gems of cinema include the first Greek film ever made with sound, the 1930 “Apaches of Athens” by Dimitris Gaziadis, offered together with the 1924 “Adventures of Villar” by Joseph Hepp, as well as selections from award-winning films from the international festival circuit.