After spending several years in London, Greek singer-songwriter Irene Skylakaki has come back home armed with a new album, “Souvenir.” To celebrate the holidays with her fans and showcase some of her new material, the pop artist will be live-streaming a session live from the Poreia Theater on December 27, starting at 7 p.m. The viewing fee is 7 euros. For more, visit poreiatheatre.com, although the instructions are only available in Greek.