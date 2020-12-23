NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
106 migrants relocated to France on Wednesday

TAGS: Migration

One hundred and six asylum-seekers left Greece on Wednesday for Mulhouse, France, according to a Migration Ministry press release Wednesday.

The transport is part of a plan to relocate a total of 1,000 people to France, the ministry said.

So far, 275 asylum seekers and 131 unaccompanied migrant and refugee children have already been relocated to France.

The departure at Athens International Airport was attended by Alternate Migration Minister Giorgos Koumoutsakos and the French Ambassador to Greece Patrick Maisonnave.

