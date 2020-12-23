Man found shot dead in car in Kalyvia
The body of a man who had been shot in the head was found in the parking lot of a health center in Kalyvia, eastern Attica on Wednesday.
According to reports, the man, aged between 50-60 and an employee of the health center, was inside the vehicle when he was shot.
Hellenic Police (ELAS) investigators are working on the assumption that he was ambushed.