Man found shot dead in car in Kalyvia

TAGS: Crime

The body of a man who had been shot in the head was found in the parking lot of a health center in Kalyvia, eastern Attica on Wednesday.

According to reports, the man, aged between 50-60 and an employee of the health center, was inside the vehicle when he was shot.

Hellenic Police (ELAS) investigators are working on the assumption that he was ambushed.

