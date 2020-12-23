937 new coronavirus infections reported, 62 deaths

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) reported 937 new SARS-CoV-2 infections on Wednesday, which drove the total number to 133,365.

Of these new cases, only five were reported at the country’s entry points,

At the same time, 62 patients died from Covid-19, raising the total number of fatalities to 4,402. The median age of those who died was 79 years.

The total number of intubated patients stood at 495 (average age was 67), while 832 have left ICU.

EODY also said that authorities have conducted 2,719,872 PCR tests and 482,598 rapid antigen tests since the start of the epidemic in Greece.