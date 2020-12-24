Cosmote TV secures exclusive rights to air Champions League

Cosmote TV announced on Wednesday that it had secured the television broadcasting rights for all UEFA European club soccer tournaments – i.e. the Champions League, the Europa League, the new club competition Europa Conference League and the Super Cup – until 2024.



In the context of the three-year renewal agreement with UEFA, Cosmote TV secured more than 420 live broadcasts every year until the 2023-24 season.



Cosmote will broadcast the matches exclusively, including the final of every competition.



A free terrestrial channel, which Kathimerini understands will be Mega Channel, will simultaneously broadcast one UEFA Champions League match every Wednesday, the final of the competition, and the UEFA Super Cup.