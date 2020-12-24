BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Cosmote TV secures exclusive rights to air Champions League

Cosmote TV announced on Wednesday that it had secured the television broadcasting rights for all UEFA European club soccer tournaments – i.e. the Champions League, the Europa League, the new club competition Europa Conference League and the Super Cup – until 2024.

In the context of the three-year renewal agreement with UEFA, Cosmote TV secured more than 420 live broadcasts every year until the 2023-24 season. 

Cosmote will broadcast the matches exclusively, including the final of every competition. 

A free terrestrial channel, which Kathimerini understands will be Mega Channel, will simultaneously broadcast one UEFA Champions League match every Wednesday, the final of the competition, and the UEFA Super Cup. 

