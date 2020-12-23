Mytilineos lands another solar project in Australia

Athens-listed group Mytilineos stated on Wednesday that its Renewables and Storage Development (RSD) Business Unit has acquired another solar project in Queensland, consolidating its position in the Australian energy market.



The Greek company acquired the 110-megawatt Moura Solar Farm from ESCO Pacific, one of Australia’s leading solar farm developers and operators.



This acquisition brings Mytilineos’ Australian portfolio to 400 MW, having recently announced the acquisition from ESCO Pacific of the 75 MW Wyalong Solar Farm in New South Wales, and having acquired a portfolio of six projects in NSW and Queensland in 2019, of which three (totaling 120 MW) are currently under construction.



Nikos Papapetrou, general manager of the RSD Business Unit, stated: “We are pleased to partner yet again with ESCO Pacific in Australia. The acquisition of Moura Solar Farm consolidates our position in the Australian market.”



Once constructed, the Moura Solar Farm will generate enough electricity to power approximately 40,000 Australian homes.