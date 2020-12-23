President visits sole inhabitant of Kinaros

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Wednesday visited the remote border island of Kinaros, where she met with its only inhabitant, Katerina Katsotourhi.

Located in the west of the islands of Leros and Amorgos, Kinaros is the second western-most island of the Dodecanese after Astypalea, and its coastline measures only 4.5 square kilometers.

"In a way, Kyra Rini symbolizes this year's Christmas in a relevant way," Sakellaropoulou said, referring to Katsotourhi in a traditional address form, "she lives alone and is courageous."

The president noted that "this is what we are asked to be like, under these unique circumstances" in the pandemic.

"I have been in quarantine for many years," Katsotourhi had quipped earlier, according to the president, who expressed her best wishes to all Greeks from a remote corner of Greece.

After her two-hour visit, the president visited the monument of the Fallen Naval Officers, before returning to Athens.

