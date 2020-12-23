ATHEX: Trade halts for hols on a high note

The Greek stock market closed for Christmas on Wednesday with further gains for most companies, on the strength of the growing prospects of an agreement between Brussels and London over Brexit, although the day’s turnover was the lowest in the last 33 sessions. The bourse will next reopen on Monday.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 787.48 points, adding 0.93% to Tuesday’s 780.21 points. It gave up 1.57% over the course of this three-session week.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 1% to close at 1,884.05 points, but the mid-cap index contracted 0.58%.

The banks index advanced 0.49%, as National earned 1.43% and Eurobank climbed 0.80%, while Piraeus fell 1.57% and Alpha slipped 0.22%.

Coca-Cola HBC jumped 3.69%, Viohalco collected 3.43%, OTE telecom grew 2.95% and GEK Terna rose 2.45%, as Titan Cement declined 1.30%.

In total 54 stocks reported gains, 48 registered losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 41.1 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €47.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.15% to 53.91 points.