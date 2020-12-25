A special plan with the assistance of anti-terrorist units and the participation of more than 4,000 police officers has been drafted by the Hellenic Police (ELAS), under the instructions of the Civil Protection Ministry, for the storage of the coronavirus vaccines.

The plan will take effect on Saturday, when the first batch of 9,700 doses of the Pfizer vaccine is expected to arrive in Greece.

The plan foresees measures for the receipt and transport of the vaccines to five warehouses around Attica. Uniformed police officers will be deployed to guard the vaccine storage areas.

Kathimerini understands that these structures are private warehouses and facilities that have the necessary infrastructure for the storage of vaccines.

There is also a plan for the transfer of the vaccines to the 450 vaccination centers that will be gradually put into operation, which senior police officials say will be similar in scope to the mobilization for “the transfer of a dangerous criminal.”