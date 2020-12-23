70,000 priority vaccinations planned by Jan. 10

A total of 70,000 individuals will be vaccinated against the coronavirus by January 10, government officials say.

The number includes 45 government officials deemed crucial for the functioning of the state. Only five ministers are included among them, as well as their deputies. The leadership of the armed and security forces are aming the 45, as well.

Priority will be given to health personnel, elderly living in retirement homes and long-term patients.

The first phase will start on Sunday, December 27.

The second phase includes, in declining order of priority, the over-70s, starting with the over-85s; individuals, irrespective of age, with diseases that make them wery high risk for coming down with the virus; priority public servants; individuals aged 60-69, irrespective of health status; and people aged 18-59 with underlying diseases that make them high risk to catch the virus.

The second phase is expected to start in February 2021.

The third phase will include all people aged 18-59, regardless of the state of their health. It is expected to start in June 2021.

Greece will get 2.36% to 2.39% of all vaccines earmarked for the EU.

It is estimated that the country will get the following vaccines:

7.1 million from AstraZeneca/Oxford

5.3 million from Curevac

4.7 million from Pfizer/BioNTech: 4,7 εκατ. δόσεις

4.7 million from Johnson & Johnson

4.7 million from Sanofi/GSK

1.8 million from Moderna