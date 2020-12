A medical staff member of the National Health Organization (EODY) conducts a Covid-19 rapid test on a bicycle rider at a drive-through testing site at the Athens southern coastal suburb of Paleo Faliro, Wednesday, December 23, 2020. Health officials warned that extra restrictions might be enforced over New Year if Greeks fail to respect Christmas restrictions as Greece is under lockdown, and has seen new infections drop to three digits over the past few day. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]