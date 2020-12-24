Police mulls metro station closures to avoid crowding

Greek Police (ELAS) is considering whether to close main metro stations such as Syntagma to prevent the gathering of people on the main square to celebrate Christmas, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported Thursday.

The idea was floated during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday to discuss epidemiological developments in Greece and the implementation of the government’s vaccination program.

Officials said that if some metro stations close it will be in the evening, as authorities are placing greater importance to the observance of the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew

In this context, ELAS is considering closing main roads to traffic in Athens and other major cities and conducting checks on vehicles.

Leaving home after the curfew is only allowed for health and work reasons while those caught outside without a legitimate reason face a fine of 300 euros.

According to the current health rules, two families of up to nine individuals are allowed to gather in the same house on Christmas Day. Those meeting with friends or family must send an SMS to the toll-free number 13033 using the code 6. People will need to send a new message to return to their house.