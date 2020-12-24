Greek Archbishop thanks doctors, staff in Covid-19 hospitals

Archbishop Ieronymos on Thursday thanked the medical and nursing staff throughout the country who have been on the frontline in the battle against the coronavirus.

“You teach charity more than any of us,” he said in a virtual discussion with staff from Evangelismos and Sotiria, Greece’s biggest coronavirus referral hospitals and wished Merry Christmas “to everyone and to each one individually, to the administrative, medical, nursing staff, but also to those who are tired, anxious, who offer [their assistance] to those who are in a difficult situation.”

The head of the Church of Greece was himself admitted to Evangelismos Hospital on November 19, a few days after testing positive for the novel coronavirus and presenting a fever. He was released at the end of the previous month.

“I carry with me an experience, the experience of the epidemic, but the image of these good people, who took care of me, remains vivid in me, and I especially want to mention the nursing staff whose sacrifice and effort moved me the most,” he added, noting that "science and the Church are today called to cooperate" for humanity.