EU Commission chief hails Covid-19 vaccine in holiday message

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hailed the advent of vaccinations against the novel coronavirus and said that the sooner citizens are vaccinated, the sooner life can get back to normal.

“This year, Christmas is different. But today my message is of hope: together we can beat this virus. In just 2 days, vaccination will start across the EU. Once enough people are vaccinated, we can start getting our normal lives back” she said in a holiday message posted on Twitter.

“Until then, stay safe. Merry Christmas,” she added.

The EU is geared up to start mass vaccinations against Covid-19 just after Christmas, after the jab developed by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech was given the green light European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Monday.

Member-states will be receiving the vaccinations at the same time.