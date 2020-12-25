Elpidophoros gives Christmas interview to school children

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America gave a playful Christmas interview to children from the Saint Basil Academy in Garrison, New York, which is run by the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.

The children asked the Archbishop questions that ranged from his favourite food and how many languages he speaks, to advice on how to achieve success and how he spent Christmas as a child.

At the end of the brief Q&A, which was posted on the Archbishop’s official Twitter account, Elpidophoros wished the young interviewers and the public Merry Christmas.