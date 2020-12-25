NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Elpidophoros gives Christmas interview to school children

TAGS: Church

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America gave a playful Christmas interview to children from the Saint Basil Academy in Garrison, New York, which is run by the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.

The children asked the Archbishop questions that ranged from his favourite food and how many languages he speaks, to advice on how to achieve success and how he spent Christmas as a child.

At the end of the brief Q&A, which was posted on the Archbishop’s official Twitter account, Elpidophoros wished the young interviewers and the public Merry Christmas.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.