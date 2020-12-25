First batch of Covid-19 vaccines arrives in Greece

The first batch of Pfizer-BioΝTech vaccines against the novel coronavirus arrived in Greece by refrigerator trucks through Promahonas, the border crossing with Bulgaria, on Christmas Day, a day earlier than planned.

The 9,750 vaccines will be stored in special areas that meet the specifications for the storage of pharmaceutical products and from there their distribution will begin in the vaccination centers.

Front line healthcare workers and people living in closed facilities will be the first to be vaccinated.

The first inoculations will take place on December 27, in the reference hospitals of Evangelismos, Sotiria, Attica, Thriasio and the Asclepieion of Voula in Athens.

On Sunday, President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will receive the jab.

The next day, vaccines will be sent to the reference hospitals of Larissa, Thessaloniki’s AHEPA, Ioannina and Patras, and inoculation will start for the medical staff on December 29.

By December 30, Greece will receive another 83,850 doses of the Pfizer-BioΝTech, 429,000 doses by the end of January and another 333,450 doses by the end of February.

By the end of March, Greece will have received 1,265,550 doses from Pfizer-BioNTech.