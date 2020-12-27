A nurse is first to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Greece

Vaccination against the coronavirus began in Greece, as well as most EU countries, Sunday.

The first Greek to be vaccinated was Efstathia Kambissiouli, head nurse of the intensive care units at Athens' Evangelismos hospital.

“In my person, all health professionals are being honored and (it) is a recognition of our work and our contribution. I hope a new page is turned on today, but we got a lot of way to go, we must adhere to measures and hold fast to our goal and when we are all vaccinated we can take our lives back,” Kambissiouli said after her vaccination.

“I felt great, I have no fear and no doubt. I have been vaccinated many times in my life,” she added.

The second person vaccinated, at the same hospital, was Michalis Giovanidis, 88, a nursing home resident.

Giovanidis wanted to be the first to be vaccinated to contribute to the national effort, he said.