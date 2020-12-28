Police raid house party with over 30 guests

Thirty-four people have been charged with breaching Covid-19 laws after police raided a party at a villa in Rethymno on the island of Crete late Sunday, according to reports in the local media.



Restrictions on social gatherings remain in place nationwide, as well as a night curfew to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Greek health authorities announced 342 new coronavirus infections, along with 53 deaths Sunday.



Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 135,456 confirmed infections, with 4,606 deaths.

