Police raid makeshift eatery near Volos

Police have fined a man for turning the storage area of his home into a makeshift taverna after raiding the property in the village of Dimini near Volos in central Greece.



At least 10 people were present at the illegal eatery at the time of the raid on Sunday, but the majority managed to escape.



The 53-year-old owner was slapped with a 3,000-euro fine for flouting coronavirus restrictions.



Another three people were fined 600 euros for breach of the regulations.