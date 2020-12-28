Vaccine rollout continues in Greece

A van with the first batch of Covid-19 vaccines was escorted by police cars to the Patra University Hospital in western Greece on Monday morning.

Vaccinations at the hospital were expected to begin Tuesday, with priority given to front-line staff members.



Meanwhile, vaccinations continued Monday at Attica’s five reference hospitals: Evangelismos, Sotiria, Attikon, Thriasio and Asklipion.

Greek health authorities announced 342 new coronavirus infections, along with 53 deaths Sunday.

It was the tenth consecutive day of less than 1,000 daily infections and a tenth of the peak infection rate in November.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 135,456 confirmed infections, with 4,606 deaths.

