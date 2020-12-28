Tsipras gets vaccine, slams government’s ‘publicity stunt’

Leftist opposition leader Alexis Tsipras on Monday accused the government of seeking to turn the country’s vaccine rollout into a “publicity stunt.”

“A government that tries to stage a publicity stunt around receiving three vaccine boxes looks neither serious nor responsible,” he said after receiving a shot of the Covid-19 vaccine at the capital’s Evangelismos Hospital.

The first batch of the 9,750 doses of the vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech arrived in Greece late Friday.

The SYRIZA chief also criticized the conservatives of having mishandled the coronavirus outbreak.

“Greek citizens have every reason to feel insecurity over the government’s management of the pandemic, over its actions and criminal oversights,” Tsipras said.

The former prime minister underlined that the public should not worry about the safety of the vaccine, however he cautioned the government against using the vaccine as an excuse for failing to bolster the country’s fragile healthcare system.

