‘Vaccine is freedom,’ Kikilas says as he gets Covid-19 jab

TAGS: Coronavirus, Politics

Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias received a Covid-19 vaccine at the capital’s Evangelismos Hospital on Monday.

“The vaccine is freedom,” he said, urging the public to get vaccinated “so that we can get our lives back.”

The first batch of Pfizer-BioΝTech vaccines against the novel coronavirus arrived in Greece on Christmas Day. Senior politicians, including the country’s president and prime minister, have been given vaccine priority in a bid to build public trust.

