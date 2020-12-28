First batches of coronavirus vaccine arrive in Patra, Larissa and Ioannina

[ANA-MPA]

The first batches of the vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 arrived at the University Hospital of Patra on Monday morning, in a special delivery van escorted by police patrol cars.

Based on the plan, the first vaccinations at the western port hospital – which is also a Covid-19 referral hospital will take place on Tuesday. First in line to get the vaccine are the doctors and nursing staff, followed by other personnel. Staff at other hospitals in the area will come next, while health centers will get their jab around mid-January.

Doctors, nurses and paramedics at the University Hospital of Larissa, in central Greece, will also start being vaccinated on Tuesday. The coronavirus referral facility received enough doses for 250 people to be vaccinated.

A total of 40 doses were also sent to Ioannina University Hospital, where vaccines will begin with the healthcare staff, all of whom will be given the first dose by January 20 and the second 21 days later.

Special ultra-cold medical freezers have been set up in a specially adapted space in a suburb of Ioannina that will be under 24-hour guard, from where the vaccine will eventually be supplied to all of northwestern Greece.