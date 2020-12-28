Forty-five ministers, officials scheduled for early vaccination

A total of 45 ministers and officials considered to hold key positions in the functioning of the state and the government will be among the Greeks who will be vaccinated as a matter of priority in the first phase of the nationwide immunization plan dubbed "Eleftheria" (Freedom), from December 27 to January 10.

Among those already vaccinated since Sunday, are President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, MeRA25 leader Yanis Varoufakis, Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis, government spokesperson Stelios Petsas, Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias and the head of the Government Committee for the Coordination and Management of the Vaccinations, Marios Themistokleous.

Next in line are members of the government's secretariat, such as Minister of State Giorgos Gerapetritis, Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister Akis Skertsos, the prime minister's general secretary Grigoris Dimitriadis and other senior officials.

Also scheduled to be vaccinated in the next few days are the ministers and deputy ministers at the foreign ministry, the citizen protection ministry (including the Deputy Minister for Civil Protection and Crisis Management Nikos Hardalias and ministry secretary generals), the defence ministry and the migration and asylum ministry.

The list also includes ministers and senior officials at the health ministry that have not been vaccinated already, the secretary general for information systems Dimosthenis Anagnostopoulos, the leadership of the armed and security forces and of the National Intelligence Service.