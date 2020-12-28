Police arrest truck driver on drug charges in Lykovrisi

A truck driver was arrested on Monday in Lykovrisi, northern Athens on charges of transporting and smuggling drugs into Greece after amounts of cocaine and hashish were found in his vehicle.



According to the Hellenic Police (ELAS), the suspect, a foreign national, said he was a truck driver transporting products between European countries.



He arrived on December 23 at the port of Patra on a ferry from Ancona, Italy and ended up in the area of ​​Lykovrysi.



During a search of the truck, with the assistance of officers of the Patra Coast Guard and a police dog, 13 packages of cocaine and a small amount of hashish were found hidden in the truck.