No injuries after shooting incident in Agia Varvara

A man opened fire at a moving car at noon on Monday in the Agia Varvara district of western Athens.



No one was injured.



According to initial reports, the incident occurred after a verbal exchange between the man, who was on foot, and the passengers in the car.



The pedestrian, who is a member of the Roma community, shot at the car, smashing the rear window. In response, the driver of the vehicle, a foreign national, accelerated and collided with parked cars.



One passenger was slightly injured in the crash.



According to reports, the perpetrator barricaded himself in his house but managed to escape when police arrived.