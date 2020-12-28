Authorities confirm 476 new coronavirus cases, 66 deaths

Greek health authorities on Monday confirmed 476 new coronavirus infections in Greece, 29 of which eight were reported at the country’s entry points.

The total number of infections in the country rose to 135,931.

In its daily bulletin, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said 66 more patients died from Covid-19, raising the total number of fatalities to 4,672.

The total number of intubated patients stood at 467 from 469 on Sunday, while a total of 857patients have left ICU.

EODY also said that authorities have conducted 2,759,530 tests since the start of the epidemic in Greece, and 524,091 rapid antigen tests.