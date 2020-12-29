Students from Germany and the Netherlands have already signed up for the University of Athens’ newly launched Science and Technology Studies postgraduate program in the English language, exploring a diversity of cutting-edge issues.

Aristotle Tympas, head of the UoA’s Department of History and Philosophy of Science, tells Kathimerini that the aim of the program – among the first in the country to be offered in English – is to “highlight the inherent sociability in the design of science, technology and medicine.”

Run in cooperation with the UoA’s Department of Informatics and Telecommunications, the STS program’s overarching goal, says Tympas, is to contribute answers to public policy formulation.

This, he says may, for example, include whether state resources would be better spent on more Covid-19 tests or on understanding the differences between the available tests and optimizing their application.