ATHEX: Brexit deal, vaccination boost stocks

The Brussels-London agreement over a trade deal and the start of the vaccination process gave the Greek stock market another boost too on Monday, with the benchmark easily clearing the 800-point bar to reach highs unseen in 10 months. As the year draws to a close, the losses observed in 2020 are gradually being reclaimed.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 810.44 points, adding 2.92% to Wednesday’s 787.48 points in its biggest daily rise in over a month. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 3.14% to close at 1,943.14 points.

The banks index jumped 6.55%, as Piraeus soared 15.06%, Alpha earned 7.18%, National grew 6.03% and Eurobank collected 4.66%.

Aegean Air took off with a 9.60% rise, Public Power Corporation advanced 4.90%, Hellenic Petroleum grabbed 4.66% and OPAP gaming company improved 3.71%. Ellaktor parted with 4.01%.

In total 99 stocks posted gains, 11 took losses and 25 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 59.7 million euros, up from last Wednesday’s €41.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 2.06% to close at 55.10 points.