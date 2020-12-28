Lavrio ended AEK’s perfect record upsetting its visitor on Sunday, to cap a strong showing of the team coached by Christos Serelis over the last few weeks.

AEK’s winning run ended at Lavrio with a 78-70 score, despite Yanick Moreira’s 30 points and eight rebounds on the night, in the last league game in 2020.

Up next Lavrio is hosting Panathinaikos, the sole team left unbeaten, that made it seven out of seven through a 106-74 thumping of visiting Iraklis on Sunday.

PAOK scored its third win in as many games coached by Aris Lykogiannis, this time edging out Ionikos Nikeas 86-84 at home.

Kolossos Rhodes defeated Aris in Thessaloniki 84-74 on Saturday, with Kenny Goins scoring 34 points.

Promitheas scored what could prove to be a season-changing victory in Patra over Peristeri on Saturday with a 75-58 score, and host Larissa eclipsed Messolonghi 84-58 on Sunday.